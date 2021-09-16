Tree-chomping beaver starts brush fire near Multnomah Falls

Corbett Fire said the beaver was trying to fall a tree when east winds blew the tree over onto a power line, sparking the fire.

CORBETT, Ore. — A beaver trying to fall a tree started a brush fire near Multnomah Falls on Thursday night, according to Corbett Fire.

Wind blowing from the east knocked over the tree that the beaver was working on, Corbett Fire said. The tree fell on a power line, which the sparked the fire.

The fire brought out 20 fire fighters, two engines, two brush rigs and two water tenders from the Corbett Fire District. Cascade Locks also sent a brush rig. The fire was under control after about two hours.

The fire started south of I-84 near the Multnomah Falls exit. The right eastbound lane of I-84 was closed while emergency personnel battled the fire.