Brush fire leads to evacuations off Highway 197 in Wasco County

DUFUR, Ore. — A brush fire has led to urgent evacuations east of Highway 197 near the town of Dufur Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said the fire is burning near 6412 Wrentham Rd several miles southeast of The Dalles.
Addresses on the following streets are under level 3 "go now" evacuation orders:
- Wrentham Road
- Ridge Road
- Atkinson Road
- Stuber Road
- Fulton Road
- Boyd Loop
- Long Hollow Road
- Robert Market Road
- Summit Ridge Road
- Hastings Road
The sheriff's office is posting updates on evacuation orders to its Facebook page.
The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are setting up a shelter at The Dalles Middle School gymnasium, deputies said.
Oregon State Police said troopers are assisting with evacuations.
Details are limited at this time. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether there are any structures burned.