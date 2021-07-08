Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon grows to 11,000 acres

The Bootleg Fire is burning in Klamath County, near Sprague River. Another fire, the Jack Fire, burning east of Roseburg, has grown to nearly 2,400 acres.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The Bootleg Fire, a wildfire that broke out in southern Oregon’s mountains is spreading in windy, hot and dry conditions. On Wednesday night, fire officials said the fire has grown to 11,000 acres with no containment.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 10 miles northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River.

Two properties located northeast of the fire are under Level 2 (be set) evacuation orders, and people who live north of the town of Beatty are under Level 1 (be ready) orders.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said that task forces from Yamhill, Polk and Marion County have been deployed to help fight the Bootleg Fire.

TVFR firefighters have joined Yamhill, Dundee, Dayton, Carlton and West Valley as a part of the Yamhill task force under the direction of @OSFM Incident Management Team. pic.twitter.com/Q4XPuBzT0p — TVF&R (@TVFR) July 8, 2021

Another fire, the Jack Fire, burning east of Roseburg in Douglas County, has grown to an estimated 2,395 acres with no containment, and officials said additional evacuations were ordered Wednesday evening in the area of Dry Creek near Highway 138.