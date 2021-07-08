Bootleg Fire sees minimal growth over 9-day span, now 87% contained

Fire officials remain optimistic Bootleg Fire containment efforts are working, despite challenging drought conditions and new fires from lightning strikes.

For the past nine to 10 days, firefighters have kept Oregon's largest wildfire around 413,000 acres. The fire is now 87% contained, which means crews are focused most on reinforcing lines along the remaining 13% of its perimeter.

"There has been a lot of really great work that has happened," said Chris Barth, a spokesperson for the Bootleg Fire response. "The goal is to just return to normal as quickly as possible."

Since July 6 when the fire started, it has destroyed at least 160 homes. Both Klamath and Lake counties are working on a damage assessment to see if that number is higher.

However, because the fire has not grown significantly in more than a week, it is not suspected that more homes have burned in that period.

Barth noted crews have continued to face challenges with the weather.

In the last few days, lightning strikes have sparked several other small fires just outside of the Bootleg Fire perimeter.

"At this time, we're mopping really aggressively to try to keep those fires in place," operations chief Kyle Cannon said in an online video update Saturday.

Barth said firefighters have created lines around those fires and are working to prevent further spread.

Investigators determined the Bootleg Fire was also caused by lighting. In the first few weeks, it grew exponentially under exceptional drought conditions.

"In this part of Oregon, there has been a drought for the last two years," fire behavior analyst Chris Moore said. "And there has also been a low snow year between those two years...fuels are very dry."

Fire officials predict the Bootleg Fire will burn through October, but expressed confidence that containment efforts are working.