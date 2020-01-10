x
'Baby Yoda' doll donated by 5-year-old Oregon boy makes its way to Colorado fire crew

A new companion arrived this week to keep the Cameron Peak firefighters company while they fight the state's third-largest fire in history.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The toy made its way to Cameron Peak firefighters this week after initially being donated to teams fighting wildfires in southern Oregon. Five-year-old Carver and his grandmother dropped the toy and other supplies off at a donation center in Oregon that was started by resident Tyler Eubanks.

"When he dropped off Yoda, everyone (at the donation center) started crying," Eubanks said.

Baby Yoda visited crews at three Oregon wildfires before a medic offered to drive the doll down to Larimer County to keep Cameron Peak Fire crews company while they fight what's now the state's third-largest wildfire in history.

Credit: Baby yoda fights fires
Original note left by Tyler on Baby Yoda for firefighters working around the country to put out wildfires.


