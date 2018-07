THE DALLES, Ore. — Fire crews are responding to a grass fire southeast of The Dalles, according to Wasco County Sheriff.

A Level 3 (GO) evacuation notice has been issued for residents on 8 Mile Road between Emerson Loop and the 15 Mile Junction.

Be Ready Set GO Evacuation Information by KGW News on Scribd

The evacuation notice is affecting about 22 residents at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This developing story will be updated.

