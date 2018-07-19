Eastbound I-90 remains closed in Kittitas County due to a 70,000-acre brush fire. Westbound I-90 reopened Friday about 7 a.m.

Fast-moving flames are blowing heavy smoke over the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says eastbound I-90 is closed at exit 115 in Kittitas, eight miles east of Ellensburg. A detour has been set up at Vantage Highway for eastbound drivers.

Officials will reevaluate the eastbound closure Friday afternoon, according to WSDOT.

The fire nearly tripled in size in since early Friday morning. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said the fire is difficult for ground crews to access. The fire was 10 percent contained at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

WATCH: Boylston Fire near Kittitas

The Kittitas County Sheriff announced a level 3 evacuation notice for Wanapum State Park, Auvil Fruit Company, and Getty's Cove. Deputies have contacted people in those areas to advise them of fire activity.

Level 3 Notice = Leave Now!

Level 2 Notice = Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Wanapum Village and the Auvil Fruit Company were evacuated by early Friday morning. Officials say the only people left on the property are firefighters.

The Wanapum Recreation Area is closed until further notice due to the fire. Washington State Parks says they are contacting campers who had reservations.

#Wanapum Recreation Area near Vanatage is CLOSED until further notice due to the #BoylstonFire burning in the area. We are contacting campers who have reservations there. ❓ ▶️reservations@parks.wa.gov. https://t.co/QP8heJ0Iz4 — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) July 20, 2018

An evacuation shelter has opened at Wahluke Junior High, located at 502 Boundary Avenue in Mattawa.

The blaze is being called the Boylston Fire and started near milepost 122 on I-90. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore first tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials told KING 5's Alex Rozier thaey do not know of any injuries, deaths, or loss of property at this time.

The DNR says the Boylston Fire is growing to the east in heavy wind. At least 150 firefighters, three airplanes, and two helicopters are on the firefight. DNR reports substantial resources were ordered to help control the fire.

Two other fires are also burning nearby in Vernita and Mattawa.

