Deputies will check on your home in Detroit or Idanha

MARION COUNTY, Ore — Evacuees from Detroit and Idanha can ask the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to check on the condition of their properties.

Residents can call 503-798-6823 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week. The sheriff’s office will need your name, address, phone number and information on any animals at your property.

Deputies also want you to provide information on anyone missing from your property, including their name, age and phone number.

A deputy will be sent to check on your property and will call you back. At this time, they are only checking on homes in Detroit and Idanha.

