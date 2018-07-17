THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire southeast of The Dalles has burned thousands of acres and forced evacuations.

The fire, called the Substation Fire, is between Highway 197 and Eightmile Road. It has burned about 5,000 to 6,000 acres, officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire started on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station. There are no traffic delays on the highway, according to TripCheck.com.

Winds blew the fire east, where it jumped Eightmile Road and Emerson Loop and headed towards the Deschutes River.

A Level 3 (GO) evacuation notice has been issued for residents in the following areas:

Eightmile Road between Emerson Loop and the Fifteenmile Junction

Wretham Market and Mason Road

Everyone on Fifteenmile Rd, McCoy Rd, Moody Rd, Fulton Rd, Freebridge Rd, and Kelly Cutoff Rd

Level 1 (Be Ready) has been issued for the following areas:

Grass Valley and the surrounding area

The evacuation includes about 22 homes.

Video from Sky 8 shows three structures fully engulfed. One of the buildings was a home, according to the US Forest Service

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School located at 1100 E 12th St. Home at Last Animal Rescue, ocated at 200 River Road in The Dalles will house dogs free of charge if needed while The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag warning in the area until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.

