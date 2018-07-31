WHITE SALMON, Wash. — A wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon burned 15 acres northeast of White Salmon, on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire is in the Tunnel Road area. It was initially moving quickly but was slowed down after heavy air support, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Ground crews are now working on mopping up hot spots.

The fire was burning close to homes but no structures were damaged, according to Joe Smillie with Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire broke out the same day as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency due to wildfires across the state.

