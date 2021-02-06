Wildfire burning in The Dalles, 'Go Now' evacuations called in Wasco County

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office called a level 3 (go now) evacuation for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center and the golf course.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire is burning in The Dalles and prompting 'go now' evacuations for some people on the west end of the city.

The Wasco Sheriff’s Office said in a brief Facebook post level 3 evacuations are in effect for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center and the golf course. It is asking all evacuees to head toward Rowena.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Highway 30 is closed in both directions in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles. There were also two minor crashes reported in the area.

A more than 20-mile stretch of I-84 was also closed but has since reopened between milepost 64 - 87. ODOT says it may close the highway again later Tuesday evening as it deals with downed powerlines and works to restore power. Check TripCheck for the latest on lane closures.

Power has been cut for approximately 320 customers in northern Wasco County. It is unclear how long those residents will be without power.

A burn ban went into effect in Wasco County on Tuesday, the day before the fire broke out. Wildfire season for the Pacific Northwest began last month.

The 2020 wildfire season burned more than 1,000,000 acres across the state. Due to the devastation, Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved new rules at the end of May to allow for temporary power shut-offs in an attempt to prevent wildfires in 2021.

Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z. Large building is Google complex. (Sorry for camera shake- it’s windy) #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/HPM60ma6Gg — GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021