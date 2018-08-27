PORTLAND, Ore. — The wife of man killed by a speeding driver a month ago is asking the person to come forward.

The driver hit the man, 58-year-old Njuguna Githere, in Northeast Portland on Aug. 25 and fled the scene, according to police. Githere died at a hospital.

The collision occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Portland police said Githere was walking in a crosswalk across Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on the east side of 20th Avenue.

Police believe the driver was racing in a 2005-2008 silver Honda Pilot. The car may have damage to the passenger's side mirror, headlamp and turn signal.

His wife Sonya says her husband was a devoted husband and father. He loved to travel, dance, tell jokes and stories.

While the family is broken by the loss, they are willing to forgive the driver if the person turns themself in to police.

"I would ask that person who was driving to come forward because I'm sure it's eating them up inside," she said. Just as God has given me the strength to keep going day after day, I forgive them just as God has forgiven me."

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

