PORTLAND, Ore. — If we do get a big snow event in Portland and it piles up on the sidewalk in front of your house, a friendly reminder that it's up to you to clear it off.

If you don't, it could cost you if someone slips and gets hurt.

Under Portland city code, you're responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of your home. But your walkways and stairs up to your front door, even your driveway, also should be safe to walk on if you're planning on having visitors.

Because if someone falls on their way inside, you may be liable.

"It depends on if someone comes onto your property with permission or not, but if there is snow or ice that could be a trip hazard and you are required... to keep that clear and safe for that person coming to your property," explained Allen Eraut, partner at Rizzo Mattingly Bosworth PC.

Of course, home owners insurance will likely cover many accidents that happen on your property.