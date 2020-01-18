PORTLAND, Ore. — The Whole Foods Market in northwest Portland shut there doors this afternoon and posted signs for customers that they were temporarily closed and hoped to be open again soon.

Environmental Services said there was an internal plumbing issue in the building where Whole Foods is a tenant.

The plumbing problem created a sewage back-up of about 10 gallons, environmental services said.

The sewage has been stopped and tenants are proceeding with their clean up protocols.

Multnomah County Health will follow up with an investigation after clean up is complete, officials said.

