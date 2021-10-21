Mayor Wheeler talks plans to respond to Portland's record gun violence

Wheeler's proposed plans include rehiring retired officers, reintroducing a gun violence intervention team and equipping officers with body worn cameras.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence is the latest crisis to plague the Portland. The city surpassed 1,000 shootings this year; 320 people have been injured and 52 have died as a result.

Mayor Ted Wheeler sat down for an interview KGW reporter Mike Benner on Thursday to discuss his plan for responding to the unprecedented gun violence.

Wheeler said he will make several proposals during the city's upcoming budget adjustment process known as the "fall bump." Those proposals include reintroducing a gun violence intervention team to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), rehiring retired officers to address a police staffing shortage and equipping officers with body worn cameras to maintain accountability.

Wheeler estimated the body cameras could take more than a year to implement.

"The reality is more Portlanders are saying they don't feel safe in their community. [...] The way we make sure people are safe is making sure we have a police bureau with the adequate tools, resources, training and staffing required to do the job effectively," Wheeler said.

He also said he supports community outreach programs like Portland Street Response, the city's policing alternative program for responding to issues involving mental health and homelessness.

"I want to be clear. People will say, 'There goes Ted saying he wants to increase police. What happened to reform?' I don't think making sure PPB has the adequate tools, resources, training and personnel is any way inconsistent with implementing more community oversight, transparency and accountability."

Wheeler indicated that he was not surprised by the spike in shootings, pointing out that he proposed increasing funding for PPB to city council last March but was met with no support from commissioners.

The mayor touched on other issues that have gotten worse in Portland in recent years — namely homelessness. He said he wants to create "safe and humane" alternatives to unsanctioned campsites and ban camping in certain areas, like near schools or in sensitive natural areas.

He also said he understands many Portlanders are angry about the state of the city, and that he accepts the blame.