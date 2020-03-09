'President Trump needs to wake up': Wheeler, other mayors respond to threat to defund cities

Trump ordered federal agencies to send reports to the White House on how funds can be redirected away from Portland, Seattle, New York City and Washington, D.C.

PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler joined the mayors of Seattle, New York City and Washington, D.C., in a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s apparent threat to defund cities he claims are “lawless.”

Trump named the four cities in a five-page memo signed on Tuesday ordering federal agencies to send reports to the White House on how funds can be redirected elsewhere, away from those cities.

Wheeler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday issued a joint statement in response to Trump’s memo.

“Our cities, and the millions of Americans who we represent, are not President Trump’s political pawns. We are confronting unprecedented challenges—fighting back a pandemic and economic devastation without another stimulus,” the statement said. “Now, instead of leadership from the White House, we are faced with new attacks that are unlawful, unconstitutional and will be undoubtedly defeated in court.

“President Trump needs to wake up to the reality facing our cities—and our entire country—and realize he is not above the law.”

I joined @MayorJenny , @MayorBowser , & @NYCMayor to issue this joint statement in response to President Donald Trump threatening to revoke federal funding from cities. pic.twitter.com/t75J31Lu4h — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) September 3, 2020

The president’s memo mentioned the riots and protests in Portland, which have been ongoing for over 80 days, his office said.

"For much of this period, State and local officials in Portland have taken insufficient steps to protect the Federal courthouse, and initially rejected offers of Federal law enforcement assistance," the memo stated.

Trump also called out Seattle in the memo, specifically referencing what protesters called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), which later became the Capitol Hill Occipied Protest (CHOP).

For three weeks, protesters took over six blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Trump's memo was the "latest attempt to distract from the fact that COVID-19 has infected over 6 million Americans, killed 185,000 people, and destroyed the American economy."