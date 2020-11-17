What's open in Oregon and Washington under new restrictions

While gyms will need to close, places like hair salons can stay open under new restrictions in both states.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — At Vancouver Barber Company along Main Street in Vancouver, barber Ryan Alexander was pleased to hear he would still be allowed to cut hair when the new restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

"It kind of makes me feel good but I still kind of feel it coming," Alexander said. "We just got to take it with a grain of salt, keeping pushing until we do get shut down."

The shop closed down in March when the initial lockdown happened then a few months later was allowed to reopen. Business has never been the same with added restrictions.

"People are not working, they're working from home, there are no events to go to so people don't want to look good, so it's definitely been down," Alexander said.

Personal services like hair and nail salons, tattoo shops, non-medical massage businesses can remain open under the new restrictions under both Governor Kate Brown and Governor Jay Inslee's orders.

Both states have stopped indoor dining at restaurants and bars. In Oregon, take-out and delivery is the only option to dine out, however, in Washington, outdoor dining with up to 5 people per table is allowed.

Grocery stores, malls and retail stores can have up to 75% capacity in Oregon, that number falls to 25% in Washington.

For barbers like Alexander and other businesses able to open, being able to allow customers in through the front door is what's badly needed said Alexander. "This is our livelihood, we don't get revenue from anywhere else but from that chair. It's like, if we can't operate out of that chair, how do we eat? How do we pay our bills?"

The new restrictions impact gyms as well and Blair McHaney, president of Washington Fitness Alliance, is concerned what the restrictions will mean for people.

"Consider the mental health of tens of thousands of members who have been back in our clubs, safely exercising, in a structured way," said McHaney. "We believe you're putting far more people at risk by closing fitness and recreation."

Washington's orders take effect Monday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. for most restrictions, the restaurant changes take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 18 and last 4 weeks.