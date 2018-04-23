With spring in full swing and summer nearly upon us, now is a great time to visit the Columbia Gorge.
Many areas are still closed because of the Eagle Creek Fire, but several trails and recreation spots are open to explore.
Video: Supporting the Gorge this spring
ONLINE: Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area website
To see the status of Columbia Gorge trails, click here.
TRAILS THAT ARE OPEN
- Starvation Ridge Trail
- Mt. Defiance Trail
- Bear Lake Trail
- Black Lake Trail
- Mitchell Point Trail (in the Mt. Hood National Forest)
- Rainy Lake Trail
- Rainy Wahtum Trail
- Warren Lake Trailhead and Trail
TRAILS THAT ARE PARTIALLY OPEN
- Anthill Trail (from Wahtum Lake campground to Rainy-Wahtum Trail)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Mosier Twin Tunnels)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Viento to Starvation Creek)
- Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail (Starvation to Lindsey Creek)
- North Lake Trail (from Rainy Lake Trail to North Lake)
- Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (open on Washington side)
- Wyeth Trail (from Mt. Defiance Trail to North Lake in Mt. Hood National Forest)
To see a list of other recreational opportunities that are open in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, click here.
© 2018 KGW