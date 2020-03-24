PORTLAND, Ore. — We’re getting more and more questions about transportation services amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

One viewer named Barret said of buses and trains:

They are very large petri dishes, holding more than the allowed gathering, running from one area of Portland to another. If we are supposed to be in lock down and subject to legal action if we don’t how can they justify running our transit system.

Barret, you’re right to be concerned about the amount of people together on a bus or train. And that’s another reason why, if you don’t absolutely need to use public transit, then don’t. That's the precise word directly from TriMet. But there are many jobs that fall under the umbrella of the “essential critical infrastructure workforce” of doctors, nurses, IT workers, etc. Here’s a diagram from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that helps to illustrate that.

CISA

And you can read more here from CISA. So while ridership on TriMet and C-Tran continues to drop, it’s reasonable to assume that most of that current ridership works in essential industries. Simply put: Those buses and train must keep running. Those that must ride them or operate them are taking risks for all our benefit.

TriMet has outlined the steps it is taking to minimize those risks, including deep cleaning every night. TriMet also says it may be reducing some service, with those announcements coming up later this week.

Meanwhile, new Tuesday from C-TRAN: "Effective immediately, passengers will board only through the rear door on all fixed routes. The front door and priority seating area are still available for wheelchair users and passengers with limited mobility. All others must stay behind the priority seating area."

RELATED: Real-time coronavirus updates: Oregon reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases

Viewer Helen asked:

With the new stay at home order that Governor Brown issued today, there is little to no information about transportation services. Will bus lines, MAX lines, taxi cabs, TNC companies i.e. UBER & Lyft still be allowed to drive or not?

According to Radio Cab spokesman Darin Campbell, the Washington stay-at-home order from Gov. Jay Inslee is a little more clear on that. “The Washington State emergency declaration makes it clear, cabs are essential transportation services."

Radio cab, whose ridership is now down 70%, is operational in Oregon. The Oregon declaration has some ambiguity, Campbell says, "Radio Cab believes that’s a minor misunderstanding, and they are watching how other jurisdictions suffering COVID-19 outbreaks are treating their cab companies. They’re not shutting them down, they are essential services."

Chris McGinness: KGW meteorologist & transportation reporter. Got a story idea or a great photo you want to share? Email me: cmcginness@kgw.com or reach out on facebook , twittter , & Instagram

RELATED: I'm in construction - is my work 'essential'? Can I visit my grandma? Your coronavirus questions answered