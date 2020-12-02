PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars following a bogus investigation that ended in his arrest.

"A little relief," said Michael Fesser.

Fesser worked at A & B Towing in Southeast Portland. In 2015, he started having some issues with co-workers. He thought he was the victim of racial discrimination. Fesser eventually brought his concerns to his boss. The boss, fearing a lawsuit was coming, turned to his buddy, West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus, to fix the problem.

According to court documents, in 2017, Timeus ordered some of his officers to go to Portland and investigate Fesser for theft, ultimately building a case against him. Alleging that he was stealing from the company he worked for.

"These police officers weren't focused on protecting the citizens of West Linn," said Paul Buchanan, Fesser's attorney. "None of this even had anything to do with West Linn."

Fesser was eventually arrested and jailed, but the case was later dropped. Court papers suggest that Fesser was not stealing from the company. His boss was just afraid of a possible racial discrimination lawsuit.

"I have forgiven those individuals in that community," said Fesser. "I've forgiven them but I haven't forgotten."

Fesser filed a lawsuit against the West Linn Police Department, Terry Timeus, who is no longer there, and some of the officers.

"Law enforcement cannot be presumptuous about the power it has," said Buchanan. "The power it's been given is a limited power and it's not a power to be used for personal purposes."

Buchanan orchestrated a $600,000 payout for Fesser. Even more importantly, Fesser is getting the opportunity to meet with West Linn's mayor and the police department's top brass.

"I hope they learn they can't do this," said Fesser. "It's unethical."

The West Linn Police Department released a statement to KGW News.

"The City of West Linn and the West Linn Police Department do not tolerate any acts of discrimination or disparate treatment by its employees. In 2018, when the allegations were first reported, an internal investigation was conducted and swift and appropriate disciplinary personnel action was taken...As we move forward, the West Linn Police Department strives to learn from our past mistakes and our successes. Our officers, from the newest hire up to the Chief, make every effort to ensure that they are serving the community with the utmost professionalism and dedication."

