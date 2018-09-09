WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a white van that scared a middle-school-aged girl as she was walking home Wednesday night.

The girl was walking home near the intersection of Ireland Lane and Ridge Lane at about 9:10 p.m. when she saw a white van with a male driver pass her three times. The third time, someone in the van made eye contact with her and she got scared, said the West Linn Police Department.

The girl asked for help at a nearby home, police said. At no point did the man try to communicate with her.

The van was described to police as rusty, with an extended top and a tarp across the back windows. A rear passenger light on the van was also out.

"While there are many white vans that are on our streets, a rusty van with the extended top and rear passenger tail light out will stand out," said West Linn police in a social media post.

If you see the van, please write down the license plate number and call the West Linn police non-emergency line at 503-635-0238.

In January, there were two reports within a week of a stranger driving a white van with tinted windows approaching students in the Tigard-Tualatin School District and offering a ride home from school. In the first Tigard incident, the man offered toys to the child.

In April, a man in a white or silver van approached an 11-year-old girl and her friend near Woodstock Elementary School in Portland and asked them to go pick up a newspaper at a secluded house around the corner.

There have been similar reports of a man in a white van following or trying to grab children or teens in Aloha and Cedar Hills.

It is unknown if any of these incidents are related.

