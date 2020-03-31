(The video above is from February, 2020 and outlines the host of problems linked to former West Linn police chief Terry Timeus.)

A city of West Linn police sergeant who was a K-9 officer did next to nothing for two years before he was allowed to resign, then his feckless service record was hidden from citizen scrutiny, according to the Oregonian.

Sgt. James A. Doolittle "lived up to his name," the Oregonian reported, taking his police dog Viggo to one call in 2012 and 2013.

During that time, he allowed the dog's certification to lapse while he collected $8,000 premium pay for being a K-9 officer. He was given a take-home police car at city expense.

An outside investigation showed he was a chronic liar. His professional notebooks in 2 years showed a “general lack of police activity,’’ the newspaper reported.

The city let him go in 2014, letting him keep the dog and paying him $2,000 for canine expenses.

The Oregonian learned of the misdeed through public records not provided by the city, but instead the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards & Training.

This episode continues a stunning series of revelations of racism, cronyism and unethical policing in the West Linn police department that has put the city under federal investigation.

Former Chief Terry Timeus was found to have allowed a fake investigation into a man as a personal favor for a friends. Racial overtones bubbled up into the case of the black man targeted. The city ended up paying him $600,000.

