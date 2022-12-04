Roads throughout the West Hills could be closed for several more days according to PBOT

Portland's West Hills area was the hardest-hit by Monday's winter weather because of all the trees, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple roads through the West Hills area of Portland could remain closed for several more days due to recent — and upcoming — winter weather, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

Hannah Schafer with PBOT said crews have been on 24-hour schedules to remove debris from roads following Monday's unprecedented April snowstorm.

Maria Perte said she tried to get to Portland from Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, but had trouble getting downtown due to all the road closures. She had to turn around near Skyline and Burnside.

"I can't find my way around because everywhere you go is a detour and the roads are all closed, so it's very difficult to get where you want to go," she said.

The PBOT crews have also been salting the roads in case there's more winter weather to come, which could add to the amount of time the roads are closed.

The current list of closed West Hills roads includes:

Northwest Skyline Boulevard, from Northwest Newberry Road to Northwest Germantown Road

Northwest Skyline Boulevard, from West Burnside Street to Northwest Cornell Road

Southwest Capitol Highway, from Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard to Southwest Barbur Boulevard

Northwest Germantown Road, from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue

Northwest Cornell Road at Northwest Miller Road, and also from Skyline to Northwest 25th Avenue for tunnel maintenance