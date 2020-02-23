PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian who was struck by a car along West Burnside Street Saturday evening suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Portland Police officers responded at 6:57 p.m. to the report of a pedestrian struck by a car on West Burnside between Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue.

The pedestrian was ultimately taken to the hospital.

West Burnside Street is closed between Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 23rd Avenue in both directions for the police investigation.

The driver of the car stopped and remained on the scene, police said.

KGW will provide more information as it is released.