PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow stopped falling in the Portland area Wednesday afternoon, but the chance of more scattered snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning still remains, according to KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

"We're not quite done, but conditions are improving and they will continue to do that over the next couple of days," he said.

Zaffino says temperatures will be near freezing late Wednesday night and snow showers could hit the Portland area. The chance of snow will continue into Thursday morning, but it will turn to rain by the afternoon. Check the latest forecast here

Zaffino says he expects any snow accumulations on the valley floor to be "pretty minimal."

"We may get a half-inch to an inch, but only above 500 to 1,000 feet," he said.

Zaffino said there is another chance of snow showers on Friday, but after that the Portland area is in for a long dry spell.

Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.

In Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.

