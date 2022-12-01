Portland man designs website to track COVID test kit availability

The site tracks multiple websites selling at-home COVID-19 test kits, making it easier for shoppers to find them.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland software developer designed a website that makes it easier for shoppers find at-home COVID test kits online.

Scott Krager said the site tracks 17 tests every 60 seconds from multiple online retailers including Amazon, Walgreens and Rite Aid.

“I had a lot of friends over the holidays who were like, ‘Where can I get a test, Scott? You got some tests, where did you buy these?’” said Krager. "I just want to be able to send them a link, they can hit a button and they can check six different sites at once.”

Krager's timing is good. Starting Saturday, a new policy under the Biden administration will require insurance companies to reimburse people for up to eight COVID tests a month. That means a family of four would qualify for 32 tests a month.

Just save your receipts dated Jan. 15 or later.

“Hopefully this website won't be needed in a few months,” said Krager. “But for the interim, hopefully it will help them find one they can get shipped to them.”

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority just launched a new website one as a resource for people who've tested positive for COVID-19. It's a place where they can go to report results from at-home tests so the state can keep better track of case numbers.

The site, along with a new hotline, also share information on isolation and quarantine as case numbers continue to rise. The hotline number is 866-917-8881.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is on track to receive around 6 million test kits by early February. So far, OHA received just over half a million test kits with more shipments expected this week.