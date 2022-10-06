Moms ship pairs of children's shoes to U.S. lawmakers as a reminder of lives lost to gun violence

The 'We Were Real' moms send shoes to lawmakers around the country, each pair tagged with the name of a child who lost their life in a school shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of local moms is pushing for gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings. They've created a grassroots movement they're calling "We Were Real" to get lawmakers' attention — and they're using children's shoes to send their message.

Jocelyn Pascall, Karla Pemberton and Christina Stott are all moms calling for change. They want sensible gun laws to keep children safe.

"After the last shooting in Texas, we just felt really devastated and we also felt really powerless," said Pascall.

"We've all called, we've written, we've emailed senators," added Pemberton. But they didn't feel like much was changing.

"We are kind of sick of feeling so powerless and we wanted to come up with a creative idea, something we can do," explained Pascall.

That something is the creation of a campaign called "We Were Real." They gathered dozens of shoes once worn by their own children and plan to send as many shoes as possible to lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

"Just to remind these people that these are real kids that are dying," said Pascall.

The idea was inspired by a trip Pascall took to the Holocaust Museum, where piles of shoes serve as a grim reminder of those who died during the Holocaust. Each pair of shoes that these moms send to politicians has the name of a child who lost their life in a school shooting and a handwritten message urging lawmakers to act on gun legislation.

They've so far collected 40 pairs of shoes and plan to send them to 12 U.S. senators.

"If they hold one of the shoes, perhaps that real object that has been loved by us and our children will create more of a visceral reaction," said Pemberton.

For them, at least, the shoes are a reminder of the change these mothers desperately long for to keep children safe.

"I think as a world citizen — but especially as a mom — every time one of these kids gets murdered in their classroom ... we all feel it," said Pascall.