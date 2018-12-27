A couple said their lives flashed before their eyes when their SUV sank into the Kilchis River in Tillamook.

Angela Giacherio and Joseph Rogers decided to stop at the Parks Landing Boat Launch and watch the river as they went through their last-minute Christmas list on Sunday. They put their SUV in park, put on the emergency brake and turned the car off.

“It just happened so quickly,” Rogers explained.

Before they knew what happened, they went sliding into the river.

“We hear this bang or clank underneath the rig and it broke loose and whoosh, we were in the water that quick,” Rogers said.

They still are not exactly sure what happened to the car, but they found themselves quickly floating down the river, which was nearly at flood level because of all the rain we have had lately.

They could not get the doors open or even roll down the windows because the car would not start.

“We were completely trapped,” Rogers said. “I knew our only escape and to live, would be to take our clothes off, bust the window, and try to swim.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Photos: Tillamook couple narrowly escapes sinking SUV

If you are ever in a situation where you need to break out the window in your car, but you do not have anything sharp, KGW learned two tips:

First, if your headrest comes out, you can pull it out, and use the sharp end to break the window. If that does not work, try to pull out your visor and use the sharp end on the side to bust out the window.

In this case, though, the couple did not know to do that, so as panic set in, Rogers used his elbow to try to smash out the window. At first, it would not break.

“He goes, we're going to die and I go we're not going to die, we're not going to die, and after that, he got the window broken,” Giacherio said.

“By the grace of God, I got that window broken,” Rogers said. “It took a lot of strikes and I was just hitting it as hard as I possibly could and it finally broke.”

As soon as the window broke, water started pouring in. They quickly took off their clothes, so they could swim and just narrowly escaped.

“She's right behind me, I'm screaming, swim, swim!” Rogers exclaimed. “You know, that was our only chance of survival.”

“It was sunk,” Giacherio said. “Here's the car, here's my legs. If I had hesitated at all, I wouldn't be here.”

The two swam to safety, pulled themselves up the embankment and climbed through the brush. They had to stand in the middle of the road to flag down a car to call for help, all while experiencing hypothermia from the cold. The driver who stopped called their son who lives nearby. He took them home and quickly got them into a hot shower.

“Got a couple of cuts, other than that, just grateful to be alive, you know what I mean?" Rogers said. "It's all about life.”

