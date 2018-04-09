Over the course of their three-month journey on "America's Got Talent", the McMinnville group We Three has taken viewers on an emotional roller coaster with their original music.

After making it through the quarterfinals last month, the group announced via Twitter that they will be performing during the second round of semifinals airing Tuesday, Sept. 11, on NBC.

The sibling band last performed on the show during the quarterfinals on Aug. 14, where they debuted their original, "So They Say."

They have not performed on the show since. Now that the quarterfinals are over, We Three will be appearing on television screens once again.

The group auditioned for the talent show in May and are now competing on the live shows for the coveted prize of $1 million.

"America's Got Talent" airs on Tuesdays and is followed by a live results show on Wednesdays. Voting is open from 5 p.m. Tuesdays to 4 a.m. Wednesdays (PST), here are the ways to vote:

Xfinity X1 customers can vote by saying "Vote for AGT" into the X1 voice remote or by pressing the "info" button

