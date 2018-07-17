KEIZER, Ore. -- Family and friends held a vigil for a Woodburn mother on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance in Keizer.

Cynthia Martinez was last seen leaving Tequila Nights, a bar and grill located at 3393 River Road North, with a man around 2:35 a.m. on July 16, 2017.

"We think about her every day," her mother said at the vigil Monday night at Chalmers Jones Park.

Friday was Cynthia Martinez Perez's 27th birthday. Tonight, friends, family and strangers are celebrating Cynthia without her. If you have information on her disappearance, call Keizer Police tip line 503-856-3259. pic.twitter.com/zSVk5QDZ6o — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) July 17, 2018

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $8,000 and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the location of Martinez or to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance.

The Statesman Journal's Lauren Hernandez contributed to this story.

