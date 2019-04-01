A local family is hoping money encourages someone to come forward with information about their loved one’s death.

“I’m mad,” said Sam Scalf. “I’m more mad than I was before.”

Anger has consumed Scalf since May of last year. That is when somebody killed his 85-year-old grandpa, Eugene Gora.

“We need answers,” said Scalf.

Gora’s body was found in his shop turned home at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skidmore Street. Detectives are not saying much about the case other than Gora died of homicidal violence.

“This holiday season I sat home by myself because it’s not the same,” said Scalf.

Scalf said Gora had a big heart and that may have led to his demise.

“I think they knew they could knock on his door and he’d be nicer than pie and then they took advantage of him," Scalf said.

The 8-month anniversary of Gora’s death is next week. Scalf is taking matters into his own hands. He started a GoFundMe campaign. Scalf says all of the money raised will go to the person who leads authorities to the killer.

“I don’t know what I’m doing,” said Scalf. “But I’m trying to do as much as I can.”

Scalf and his family want justice for Gora and closure for themselves.

“I cannot let it go,” said Scalf. “I can’t.”

