VANCOUVER, Wash. — Instead of holding class, teachers in several districts held signs demanding fair wages. Multiple school districts in southwest Washington did not start school Wednesday as planned.

“This is really a unique situation,” explained Washington Education Association Spokesperson Rich Wood. “We've never had this many teachers on strike in multiple school districts in the same county, as far as I know, in the last 20 years and probably never in the history of teacher strikes in Washington State.”

As the first day keeps getting pushed backed, frustrations are high among everyone involved.

“We just want it to be settled as quickly as possible, so we can get back to our classrooms, get back our students, so my kids can go back to their classrooms,” Bethany Rivard with the Vancouver Education Association explained.

Teachers said they would rather be in their classrooms.

“The teachers are not wanting to be doing this at the beginning of school,” explained Deedra Oswald, a teacher in the Evergreen School District. “We would much rather be in there, in the building with our students doing our job.”

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The district is disappointed school did not start on time.

“I think we're disappointed there's a strike going on,” Pat Nuzzo with Vancouver Public Schools said. “We're just doing the best we can. This is the first time that we've ever done this, so it's a new territory.”

Parents are left struggling to find childcare. Many said they are taking turns watching kids for one another.

“There is a little bit of concern mostly about where is everybody going to put their kids during the day while they’re working,” Nicole Sayer, parent of students in the Vancouver School District said.

“You know, but a lot of us in the community, I guess we’re lucky enough to be a pretty tight community.

So, we’re all kind of just, I’ll watch your kids if you watch mine. So, it should be ok at least for a little while.”

“Yeah, we’re pulling friends and resources for. I work part-time, I have a small business here in town, but it’s totally worth it,” Jeni Gall, mother of two children in the Vancouver School District echoed. So, we’re just making it work and all of our neighborhood has banded together, and we have different parents on different days. So, we’ll make it work. It’s worth it.”

No contract negotiations took place on Wednesday in the Evergreen School District, so there was never a chance of school starting Thursday. Negotiations continued in the Vancouver School District, but no agreement has been reached. School will not start on Thursday, August 30, either.

© 2018 KGW