'We didn't really see color': Vancouver couple celebrates 65th anniversary

John and Beverly Jenkins married in 1955. Despite being a biracial couple, they say they always felt supported and have spent their lives seeing the value in others.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — As houses go, the Jenkins home in West Vancouver looks pretty normal. But like most things, it’s what’s inside that counts. Beverly and John Jenkins are who make their house special and they’ve been spending a lot of time in it.

“What did I call it? House arrest!” Beverly laughed.

Between a pandemic and recent wildfire smoke, it’s a breath of fresh air to get away from the inside but Beverly and John might not be what you’d expect on the outside.



“I have never found out why God chose to give us different skin colors…but it's what's inside,” Beverly Jenkins said.

It was 1953, the two were just 16 years old when they met working at Good Samaritan Hospital.

“I saw her out there and I drove over to her in my car and I said, ‘How about a ride?’” John Jenkins said.



That was a few weeks into their friendship, but John says he knew right away that she was the one. They got married two years later at 18.

John, a Black man, and Beverly, a white woman say they always felt supported by others in their relationship, even in the 1950s.

“We never had any problems, not really,” said Beverly.

On September 17, the 83-year-olds celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. A marriage they say was built one day at a time.

“When we met, we didn't really see color,” Beverly Jenkins said. “It was just, never even discussed.”



Given that they are a biracial couple, you might expect the Jenkins to have some grand advice or lesson to apply to the social issues of today. But they don’t.

They’re not colorblind, but see the value in each of us, which maybe is a lesson after all.

“We give a little, and we take a little. And we love, honor, and respect each other unconditionally,” she said.

Those conditions haven’t always been great. Beverly fought through a cancer diagnosis in 2009. Given three years to live at the time, she’s been in remission for 11 years.

“I think God saved me for some further work,” she smiled.

Quick to talk about their faith, and proud of the family around them, Beverly’s “why” has always been by her side.

“Because I love John, you know, I just want to take care of him. He is the seventh member of his family to be stricken with it.”

Alzheimer’s is slowly stealing from John, but his Colgate smile and that personality still shine bright. Both he and his wife are joyful in sickness and in health.

“We trust God knows what He’s doing,” Beverly Jenkins said. “And we just deal with it”

Like their house and the life they’ve built, the Jenkins prove that if what’s inside is special, the outside will be normal, no matter what it looks like.

“We're getting closer and closer to heaven you know what I'm saying,” said John.