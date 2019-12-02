PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of drivers have been stuck in a massive back-up along Interstate 84 in the Gorge for hours.

The westbound lanes closed at Hood River Tuesday night after several semis wrecked about two miles west of the city.

Thousands of drivers spent the night in their parked cars along the highway, and are concerned about running out of gas. They haven't been able to get out of their cars because the conditions outside are so dangerous.

ODOT officials hadn't communicated overnight with drivers involved in the back-up, but tweeted Wednesday morning they are working to get everyone off the highway at Hood River.

They'll bring in crews to break up the ice pack, salt and de-ice the road, and eventually re-open the highway.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Police troopers were handing out food and fuel to stranded drivers.

KGW News spoke with Kevin Taylor, who was traveling back from a ski trip when he got stuck in the back-up. He has spent more than 12 hours in his car, and says he's gotten no information from ODOT or any police agencies about what he or other drivers should do.

ODOT officials now admit it has been "an awful situation and we apologize to everyone caught in this." They say they pre-treated the are with deicer, sand and salt, but "the Gorge's unique microclimate and multiple microburst snow and ice storms lessened the impact."

"We are about to run out of gas so it’s starting to look iffy, and I’m sure a lot of other people are too because who was prepared for this?" Mariana Wallig, a driver stuck in the mess, told KGW News.

She sent an update just before 4 a.m., saying she had made it to Cascade Locks.

Eastbound I-84 lanes through the Gorge have remained open Wednesday morning, but driving conditions were severe with slick lanes.

I-84 was closed at Troutdale on Tuesday afternoon, after several semi-tractor trailer trucks crashed around 2:30 a.m.

As one westbound lane was opened around 7 a.m. near Corbett from the first crash, another crash on westbound I-84 at Bonneville Dam closed all westbound lanes yet again.

All lanes were back open by 4 p.m.

"Any time a trailer tips over, it’s always very, very difficult to get it cleaned up," ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton said.

The Corbett crash involved three semis at milepost 23. Two trucks were on their sides; one of the trucks slid off the roadway. One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other two were not hurt.

There were no chain or traction device requirements where the trucks crashed near Corbett, said Hamiltion.

OSP said the roadway was covered with ice and what felt like freezing rain was falling at the time of the crash.