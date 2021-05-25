Park rangers stress water safety ahead of holiday weekend

Washington County Parks Manager Carl Switzer wants everyone to keep safety in mind before you hit the water.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — We might be a few days out from the holiday weekend, but it’s already looking like it’s going to be a sunny and warm one. That means we can expect to see a lot of people on the rivers and lakes. Each body of water brings its own unique conditions that first responders hope you’re aware of, before you go.

Park rangers at Henry Hagg Lake in Washington County are already trying to get the word out. Washington County Parks Manager Carl Switzer wants everyone to keep safety in mind before you hit the water.

“Bring a life jacket or use one of ours, we have multiple loaner stations around the park where people can use them for free,” said Switzer. He also says it’s important to remember to never take your eyes off your children in the open water, especially in spots like Hagg Lake, where boats and swimmers share the water.



The one thing that is different about coming out to the lake compared to a local pool is the terrain. Jan Lee with Metro West Ambulance says the lake has different depth that can take some swimmers by surprise.