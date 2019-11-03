ROSEBURG, Ore. — A shootout caught on cam south of Roseburg on Saturday left a suspect dead after an intense exchange of gunfire with Douglas County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers.

The incident began at a Love's Truck stop in the community of Green where police spotted a vehicle that Eugene police reported stolen on Thursday.

The vehicle reportedly contained ammunition and a number of weapons including a semi-automatic rifle, according to KOBI TV.

The suspect was chased up a rural road and into a field where the vehicle became stuck, according to KEZI TV.

The driver reportedly opened fire on police who fired many rounds in return. The vehicle caught fire and police later found a body inside of it.

Julie and Travis McCartt told KEZI that they began to take video on their phone when the driver entered the field.

"Total shock," Julie McCartt said. "I mean with the adrenaline, I wasn't as worried until afterwards when the cops had contacted me and I thought, 'Oh geez, this is really bad.'"

Further details were not available.