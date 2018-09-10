KGW Media Group and The Oregonian/OregonLive are sponsoring the Debate for Oregon's Governor tonight between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kate Brown and her challenger, Republican lawmaker Knute Buehler.

The debate will air at 7 p.m. on KGW-TV Channel 8, and will be live-streamed to digital audiences at KGW.com, KGW’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and the KGW News app.

The governor’s race appears to be a close contest, with a new poll showing Brown has a slight lead over Buehler, 49 to 45 percent, with other candidates dividing up the remainder. The poll was conducted between Sept. 24 and Oct. 7 by Riley Research Associates for KGW and The Oregonian/OregonLive.

