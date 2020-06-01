PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch spoke to the media on Monday, her first appearance since she was sworn in during a private ceremony last week.

The new chief addressed gun violence, staff shortages, and transparency. She also made a pledge to be out in the Portland community as much as possible.

"I will do everything I can to make you proud of the Portland Police Bureau," Resch said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke at the press conference.

The 20-year bureau veteran was sworn in on Dec. 31, 2019 after Danielle Outlaw left Portland to accept the position as Philadelphia's next police commissioner.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw's departure. Resch, who made $185,556.80 as the bureau's No. 2, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

Last year, Outlaw picked Resch, then a captain, to serve as assistant chief of investigations. In May, Outlaw promoted Resch to deputy chief.

Chris Davis was sworn in as the new deputy chief. He was named assistant chief of operations in June. Before that, he served in a variety of posts, including assistant chief of services, Central Precinct commander and captain of North Precinct.

