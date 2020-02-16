PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be a celebration of life for Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish this afternoon at Portland State University.

Fish died on Jan. 2 after battling abdominal cancer for two years. He was 61.

He spent 11 years serving on the Portland City Council and called it the great honor of his life.

The celebration of life will be held inside Portland State University's Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at 3 p.m.

Former Gov. Barbara Roberts will be one of the speakers.

KGW will live stream the memorial.

