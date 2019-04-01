A Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped deputies catch a suspected car prowler and recover stolen property early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of prowlers in the 6000 block of Northwest Calypso Terrace, in the Bethany neighborhood of Northwest Portland, around 2:30 a.m.

Three people were spotted trying to get into a vehicle and were seen running away, witnesses said.

Cpl. Micah Akin and his K-9 partner Stark responded to the area and after 15 minutes of searching, Stark found Ramon Zendejas-Holt hiding in a back yard.

Ramon Zendejas-Holt

Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

Zendejas-Holt, 19, stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle in the neighborhood, deputies said. The wallet was later returned to its owner.

During a search of Zendejas-Holt’s car, deputies found a large amount of foreign currency, which they believe was stolen.

The stolen wallet recovered from the suspect.

Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

Zendejas-Holt was arrested on charges of unlawful entry motor vehicle, third-degree theft and an outstanding felony warrant. Additional charges are likely, the sheriff’s office said.