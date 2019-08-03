PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators gathered for an International Women's Day rally in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.

On Facebook more than 300 people have said they're interested in attending the rally.

Alyssa Pariah, one of the rally organizers, said more than 500 hundred people attended last year’s rally in Portland.

People gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square. At around 5 p.m. demonstrators plan to march to Salmon Street Springs Fountain on the waterfront.

Organizers say the event is all about coming together and bringing attention to equality and advancing women's rights.

“We can get wins that matter when women band together, and not just women, people of all genders band together under a banner of gender equality and a basic standard of living,” said Pariah.

Pariah said women across the globe face injustices and inequality in so many different ways.

In the United States, research has indicated women get paid 80 cents for every dollar a man makes.