BALM GROVE, Ore. — A driver trying to elude police hit a spike strip, careened off an embankment, crashed through a tree and landed in a Washington County creek Friday morning.

The car went into Gales Creek in the 55900 block of Highway 6, northwest of Forest Grove.

Dashcam video from Kellon Obrist (below) showed the car moving at a high speed and crashing into the water.

Authorities pulled the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Libbee, out of the fast-moving creek hundreds of yards away from the crash, but that's when they learned a woman was still trapped in the car.

The woman, who was underwater at one point, was conscious and breathing during the rescue effort. She suffered critical injuries in the crash, according to Washington County Detective Mark Povolny.

Watch: Car pulled to shore, woman rescued

It took multiple tow trucks and rescue crews to hook up the damaged car and pull it back onto the highway. Fire crews had to cut through the vehicle in order to free the woman. The entire rescue took nearly 90 minutes, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Medics took her and Libbee to a Portland hospital.

Chase began in North Plains area

The chase began around 8:15 a.m. when a North Plains police officer spotted a vehicle going approximately 90 mph on Highway 26, Povolny said.

The driver, later identified as Libbee, accelerated when the officer tried to pull him over.

The chase continued from Highway 26 onto Highway 6 and through the Banks area. Washington County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers joined the pursuit.

A deputy deployed a spike strip near a gas station not far from the crash scene and was trying to remove it from the road "because of how out of control this vehicle was," said Povolny.

One of the car's tires hit the spike strip before the deputy could remove it and the car quickly went off the road toward the creek. It crashed through a tree before landing in the water.

Povolny said Libbee had a felony warrant.

Charges related to Friday's chase and crash have not yet been announced.

The heavily damaged car was pulled out of the water while a woman was trapped inside.

KGW