Celebration of Life for Rev. Dr. T. Allen Bethel

PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be a Celebration of Life for longtime Portland pastor and civil rights leader Rev. Dr. T. Allen Bethel at Maranatha Church of God in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony is by invitation only, but KGW will live stream it in the media player above, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

On Tuesday night in Portland, the public had a chance to pay its respects to Rev. Bethel, who died last week. He was 67.

Rev. Bethel was a pastor at Maranatha Church for 26 years. He was influential in working against gang and gun violence, as well as speaking out on police brutality. He was president of the Albina Ministerial Alliance, which works to assure oversight of the Portland Police Bureau, according to the Oregonian.

"I think his shoes will be very difficult to fill," said Alonzo Chadwick, associate pastor at Maranatha Church. "But he definitely planted a lot of seeds into a lot of people in the community and I think we're going to see people step up as a result."

Here are other statements made by faith and state leaders about Rev. Bethel:

"The Rev. Dr. T. Allen Bethel was a prophetic voice who preached a message of fierce justice. He believed we had an obligation to free people from oppression. So Dr. Bethel championed police reform, an end to gun violence, and a better Portland for young people. He was a friend." — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie

"We mourn the loss of Dr. T. Allen Bethel, a true civil rights icon. Dr. Bethel was a visionary leader who reminded us all that the first duty of society is justice. He was a leader with incredible strength, courage, faith, and dignity. His words stirred passion and his work stirred action. People listened when he spoke because of his impeccable character, poise, and passion for change. I deeply respected Dr. Bethel and will miss him." — Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon