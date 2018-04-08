PORTLAND, Ore. — Anti-fascist demonstrators have gathered at City Hall before heading to Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, where they plan to counter-protest a Patriot Prayer rally on Saturday.

The Gibson for Senate Freedom March is expected to begin at about noon. Controversial radio host and activist Alex Jones has hinted that he may join Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson at the rally. Gibson, who is also a U.S. Senate candidate in Washington, said five buses, with armed security, will shuttle supporters from Vancouver to Portland for the rally.

Previous showdowns between Patriot Prayer and counter-protesters have ended in violence.

Barricades are set up at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland, where hundreds are expected at a Patriot Prayer rally and counter-protest on Saturday.

Portland police has also set up screening locations at multiple entrance points to the park, with the goal of prohibiting illegal weapons that may be brought to the demonstration.

Police said people are not allowed to bring weapons into city parks, or have concealed handguns in Portland without valid Oregon licenses. Police will not allow anyone with a rifle, shotgun, or other long-gun style firearms into the park.

The security measures come after members of Patriot Prayer have proclaimed they will bring guns to the rally.

