WASHOUGAL, Wash. — People in Washougal celebrated the community’s Christmas tree lighting and lined the street for the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade, Thursday night.



“I think it's awesome because I like to see all the lights and the cars and I like to have fun with everybody here,” 7-year-old Ace King said.

Washougal Mayor Molly Coston announced the floats as they passed by.



“I love seeing the community gather like this,” said Coston. “This is what Christmas is all about, isn't it?”

Parade entries included local kids, business vehicles, baton twirlers and first responders. Every entry was covered in lights. Chelsea Kunze brought her baby girl Madelene, who’ll have to rely on her mother’s memories of the tree lighting and parade.

“I'll tell her that she met Santa and she didn't cry and that it was just really special,” said Kunze.



Coston said it’s important to see so many people celebrating the holidays together where the live and work.

“I think we live in a very special place,” said Coston. “I hope it's never really truly discovered,” she joked.

