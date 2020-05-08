WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee and state schools superintendent to give update on coronavirus response

Find developments on the COVID-19 pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

19 new coronavirus deaths reported in Washington Tuesday among 664 new cases overall, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,619 deaths among 59,379 overall cases in Washington state.

1,009,486 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.9% of those tests were positive.

State superintendent to join governor for COVID briefing

Gov. Jay Inslee was scheduled to address media Wednesday at 3 p.m. to give an update on the state's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will be joined by Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer.

The press conference will be streamed here on KING5.com and on our YouTube channel.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp held a large election night rally Tuesday despite statewide mandates against large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Culp's team called the rally the “biggest party of the year so far.”

In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump was flanked in the White House briefing room by a team of public health experts in a seeming portrait of unity to confront the disease that was ravaging the globe.