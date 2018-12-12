COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Officials say a Washington man came home Tuesday afternoon to find his house on fire and ran inside to try to rescue his three pets.

While the man was able to retrieve his dog and two cats, only one survived. The cats died from smoke inhalation, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews were called at around 12:45 p.m. about the fire in the 100 block of Hunter Road in Cowlitz County. Crews extinguished the fire within 30 minutes of arrival, officials said.

The man revived the dog, named Eva, and responding medics provided oxygen, according to officials. Eva was taken to a veterinarian for further care. No one else was hurt.

The fire left $30,000 in damage. A clothes dryer caused the fire, officials said.