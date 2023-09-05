According to a study from SelfStorage, an online self-storage finder, Idaho saw the most significant jump in home prices with a 78.7% increase.

IDAHO, USA — A new study shows Idaho and Washington had the highest increase in housing prices in the country.

According to a study from SelfStorage, an online self-storage finder, Idaho saw the most significant jump in home prices with a 78.7% increase. Meanwhile, Washington had the third highest price increase with 64.9%.

The study used average home prices on Zillow from two periods of time: 2012-2016 and 2017-2022. The prices from those two periods were then compared to find the average home price increase in each state.

An Idaho home cost an average of $152,221 from 2012-2016. From 2017-2022, the average price was $272,019, leading to a total difference of $119,798.

A Washington home cost an average of $209, 646 from 2012-2016. But, from 2017-2022, the average price was $345,726, leading to a total difference of $136,080.

Other states that saw a jump in housing prices include Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Montana.

