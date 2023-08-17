Washington had highest year-over-year drug overdose death increase in US, data show

Washington saw over 600 more reported overdose deaths this past March than in March of 2022.

SEATTLE — No state in the U.S. saw a more significant increase in drug overdose deaths year over year than Washington, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Washington saw 25.3% more reported drug overdose deaths in March 2023 than in the same month in 2022. The change in predicted drug overdose deaths was even higher, rising 28.4% this past March.

In March 2022, Washington reported 2,351 drug overdose deaths, and in March 2023, Washington reported 2,948 deaths.

The CDC does caution on its data dashboard that many states have underreported deaths so the numbers could be slightly off from the true figures. However, the given data shows no state was close to Washington when it came to the rise in drug overdose deaths.

The surge in deaths is primarily driven by fentanyl, often hidden in pills that look like something else.

"The biggest challenge is when people are using stimulants and [fentanyl is] present in the stimulants, like cocaine or methamphetamine, and so when fentanyl is in those things, people are expecting one result and getting something completely different," Christopher Archiopoli, director of Peer Seattle, said.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell is hosting a roundtable Thursday in Port Angeles to talk about the fentanyl crisis with first responders and health care providers.

The state is also investing in another tool to fight against fentanyl: test strips that can detect the substance.

Washington will purchase 75,000 strips to distribute to partner organizations, like Peer Seattle. The strips work by soaking medication in water, then dipping the test strips in to test for fentanyl.