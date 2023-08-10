Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Seattle Tuesday

This will be Harris' second visit to Seattle since she took office.

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Seattle on Tuesday, marking her second visit since she took office.

Harris will be in Seattle to deliver remarks about the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law. Congress voted to pass the law on Aug. 16, 2022.

According to the White House, the Inflation Reduction Act lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, capped the cost of insulin at $35 a month for those on Medicare, and reduced health insurance premiums for 13 million people across the nation.

In her visit to Seattle, the vice president is expected to address the Biden administration's commitment to addressing the climate crisis and its efforts to build a "clean energy economy" with well-paid jobs for America.

Harris is also expected to deliver remarks at a campaign event.

This will be Harris' second visit to Seattle since taking office. The vice president was in Seattle on Oct. 26, 2022, to announce $1 billion in grants for electric buses.

Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, were slated to receive roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program.

The Biden administration said it made the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.

The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the administration said.